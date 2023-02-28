Head-To-Head Survey: Invacare (IVCRQ) versus The Competition

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Invacare to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invacare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 286 1060 2246 76 2.58

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Invacare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -206.34% -79.84% -23.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Invacare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $112.95 million 6.87

Invacare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Invacare competitors beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

