HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI opened at $174.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.87.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

