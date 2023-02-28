Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $74.00 at KeyCorp

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $18,359,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,731,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

