Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $74.00 at KeyCorp

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.
HLIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Shares of HLIO opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.17.
Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.
