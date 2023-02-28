Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.89 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

