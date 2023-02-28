Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.