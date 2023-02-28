Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 85.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.
Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,706,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
See Also
