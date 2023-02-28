Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 85.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,706,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

