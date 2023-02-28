Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Reduced by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

