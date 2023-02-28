Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Up 7,922.4% in February

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, an increase of 7,922.4% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ HILS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 116,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,806. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

