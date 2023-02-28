Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $10.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157 in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

