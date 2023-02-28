Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $10.66. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 3,341,720 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O'keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.22% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

