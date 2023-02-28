Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 2,860.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,066. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

