Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 60.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 197,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hershey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 694,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,809,000 after buying an additional 104,424 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $239.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $200.30 and a one year high of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.25.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

