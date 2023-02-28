Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

