Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.06) to GBX 3,600 ($43.44) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.13) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

