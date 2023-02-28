Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of MS stock opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

