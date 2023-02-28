Horizon Investments LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.85. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

