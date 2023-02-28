Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

