Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.87.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

