Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,389 shares of company stock worth $1,252,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

