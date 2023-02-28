Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 4,186 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after buying an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

