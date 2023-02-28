HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,765 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of HP by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,423,675 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,355 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 874,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Up 2.1 %

HP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,399. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

