Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $562.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $562.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.63. 88,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,464. Humana has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

