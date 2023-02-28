Humm Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:HUM)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUMGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humm Group

In other Humm Group news, insider Andrew Abercrombie acquired 127,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$69,716.01 ($47,105.41). Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Humm Group

(Get Rating)

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.