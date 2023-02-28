Humm Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:HUM)

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Get Humm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humm Group

In other Humm Group news, insider Andrew Abercrombie acquired 127,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$69,716.01 ($47,105.41). Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Humm Group

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.