Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2883 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSNY opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Hysan Development has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HYSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

