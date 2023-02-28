ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. ICU Medical has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $251.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.