ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.