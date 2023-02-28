Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 4,801 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 4,801 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $613,087.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $135,330.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,147 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $511,822.74.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50.

On Friday, January 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $62,083.25.

On Friday, December 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $53,921.62.

PI stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

