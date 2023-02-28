Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,035.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,035.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $606,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,171,810 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

