Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Inari Medical Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,139,035.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $606,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,171,810 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
