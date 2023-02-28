IndiGG Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,990.40 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $56,990.40 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00422371 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,683.22 or 0.28549489 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000148 BTC.
IndiGG Token Profile
IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.
Buying and Selling IndiGG
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.