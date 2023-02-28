Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,974,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

