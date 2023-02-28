Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $620.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.59. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on INVZ. Westpark Capital began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

