Insider Buying: Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider Acquires 12,980 Shares of Stock

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Rating) insider Amrita Blickstead acquired 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.26 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,214.80 ($72,442.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

About Audinate Group

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

