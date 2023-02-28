Insider Buying: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Purchases 32,500 Shares of Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. 575,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,196. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.