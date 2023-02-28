Insider Buying: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 52,500 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,869,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,965,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 51,864 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $404,020.56.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 94,418 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $730,795.32.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $50,085.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

RXRX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,240. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

