Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 552 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. 204,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Addus HomeCare

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

