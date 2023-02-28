Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells 3,249 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
