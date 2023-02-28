Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells 3,249 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fortive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

