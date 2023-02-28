Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Sells 2,266 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.4 %

GNK stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. 1,543,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,006. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $820.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 613,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 385,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

