Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $36,630.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20.

On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04.

On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51.

On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 289,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,259.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

