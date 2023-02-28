Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $36,630.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20.
- On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04.
- On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 289,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,259.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $88.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
