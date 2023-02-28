Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Sells 3,767 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.7 %

IART stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 712,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

