Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CFO Sells 135,613 Shares of Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $42,040.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 5,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.91.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

