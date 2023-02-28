Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CFO Sells 135,613 Shares of Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $42,040.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Shares of MIXT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 5,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.91.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
