Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) CFO Sells 7,156 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $328,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 58,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,376. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Research by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

