Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 10,796 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,470,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,562,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 171,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 77,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

