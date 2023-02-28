Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

INSM opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insmed by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 9.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

