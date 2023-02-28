Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.28.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.