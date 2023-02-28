International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $74,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

