International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $129.43. 462,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,020. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

