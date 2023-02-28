Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.55

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 83547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ISNPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.55) to €2.60 ($2.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.13) to €2.20 ($2.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.29) to €2.40 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.50 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.