Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $46.05.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
