Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.70. 23,016,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,056,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

