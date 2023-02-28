IOTA Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $679.19 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

